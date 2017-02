Indian tech graduates fear America may shut them out

Ayush Suvalka has a lot going for him. He’s about to graduate from one of the best engineering colleges in India and has already secured a job with the Bangalore branch of JPMorgan (JPM).

The 21-year-old computer science student isn’t planning to spend his career in India’s version of Silicon Valley. He hopes the big American investment bank will move him to its U.S. headquarters after a few years.

Click here to read more…

Credit: money.cnn.com