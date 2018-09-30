IAN- Home Page
Indian women to be most hit if US revokes H-4 work permit

Added by Indo American News on September 30, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
IMMIGRATION

In 2017, 94 per cent of H-4 visa holders with work authorisation were women and 93 per cent were from India.

WASHINGTON: Two powerful Democratic women senators have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with its decision to revoke authorisation to immigrants on H-4 work permit,  a majority of who are Indian-Americans, as doing so would impact about 100,000 women.

H-4 EAD are issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members — spouse and children under 21 years of age — of the holder of H-1B visa, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: .tribuneindia.com

