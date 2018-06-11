MFAH- Home Page
Indians are planning their dream trip to Russia for FIFA World Cup; are you?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Official mascot Zabivaka outside the stadium after the match. (Source: Reuters)

With the FIFA World Cup 2018 fast approaching, more and more Indians are planning to spend this summer in the host country Russia , says a study conducted by travel marketplace ixigo. According to ixigo, Russia has recorded a 23 per cent month-on-month increase in flight searches from India during the tournament. The growth has been accelerated with favorable initiatives by the government such as visa-free entry for people with World Cup tickets, from 10 days before the first game and up to 10 days after the last game, said a statement. ixigo data reveals that 48 per cent Indians, travelling during the tournament, are planning to travel solo, followed by 16 per cent with families and 12 per cent as couples.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

