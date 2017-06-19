Indians have ‘rather few’ deposits: Swiss banks

NEW DELHI: Indians have “few deposits” in Swiss banks compared to other global financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong, says a grouping of private bankers in Switzerland amid stepped-up efforts to check the black money+ menace.

Money held by Indians in Swiss banks declined to a record low of 1.2 billion franc (about Rs 8,392 crore) at the end of 2015, as per the latest available official data. However, no official data is available for money in other global hubs.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com