India’s 68th Republic Day

By Sanjay Sohoni

HOUSTON: ICC is pleased to celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day on Saturday, January 21, 2017 between 1 to 8 pm at Stafford Center, Cash Road, Stafford, Texas 77477. We have planned variety of entertainment and educative programs to display India’s diverse cultural by way of folk, classical dances, skits, yoga, Antakshari, Quiz on ‘Our India’, Women pride of India, Showcasing culture of ‘Turkey’ etc. Additionally, we will be felicitating few prominent personalities from our community in Houston. We have also arranged consular services at the venue to help out needy people.

We will have many commercial/religious/social booths to suit and fulfill need of diverse individuals along with the delicious and affordable food at food booths.

To organize any event on such a large scale, money is required. ICC being a non-profit cultural organization, we have kept a very nominal entry fee of $ 3 per person above age of 12 to take care of these expenses. And here is an icing on the cake, based on the entry tickets, we will have a raffle at regular intervals to give away 5 gold coins to lucky winners.

The theme of this event is ‘Our India’ and our goal is to keep visitors connected to India emotionally during their presence at the venue and even after they leave for their homes.