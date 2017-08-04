India’s 71st Independence Day Celebrations by Indian Culture Center (ICC)

HOUSTON: India Culture Center Houston (ICC), is celebrating India’s 71st Independence Day on Sunday, August 20, at the Stafford Center, 10505 Cash Rd, Stafford. TX 77477 from 1pm to 8pm. This year the theme is “Magnificent India”.

The event attracts 3000+ people, it is free, and the facility has ample free parking.

As part of the celebration, an exciting Souvenir “Tarang” will be published. The ICC Board requests community support through Sponsorship, Advertisement, and Booths at the Event.

The Gold sponsorship is $2500 which entitles prime corporate booth, logo on flyer and media, digital advertisement on screen, full page souvenir ad, and segment sponsorship for prizes.

The Silver sponsorship is $1500 which entitles corporate booth, digital advertisement on the screen, and full page souvenir ad.

Booths are $600 (Corporate), $325 (Small Business), and $200 (Non-Profit). Digital advertisements are only $100.

More Information is available on http://www.icchoustontx.org/ or call Event Chair Swapan 281-3820348 or President Dr Falguni Gandhi 281-8444604

Looking forward for your support and participation for the community event.