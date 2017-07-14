Eye Level- Home Page
India’s 71st Independence Day on August 20

HOUSTON: This year, during celebration of India’s 71st Independence Day on August 20th at the Stafford Center, India Culture Center will be recognizing children of INDO-AMERICAN heritage for their Elocution skills.  This provides unique opportunity and platform for children to show-off their oratory skills to a large Indo-American audience. Please encourage your children to participate and win awards.

Prizes will be awarded to the BEST Speaker and runner up in 2 distinct age groups of 6-10 and 11-14

Participants have four different topics to choose from, 1. Describe your American Hero, 2. What does “Independence” mean to You, 3. The most interesting historical place in America which I have visited, and 4. How would you celebrate “ Independence Day” in America.

Participants must register for the event by July31st.  For additional information, you may call Parul Fernandes at 713-662-3506 or Pramod Bengani 281-615-9079.  Judges decision is final. 

For more information visit www.icchoustontx.org

