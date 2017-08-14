India’s first railways disaster management centre to come up near Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Trains falling into rivers and coaches catching fire will be common sights in the country’s first ‘railways disaster management village’ expected to come up on the outskirts of Bengaluru by December next year.

A senior official of the railways ministry said “overaged rolling stock” will be used to replicate train accidents so that real time rescue operations could be carried out to improve such efforts. “It will be just like the mock drills carried out by security personnel. It will be as real as it can get,” he said.

Credit: livemint.com