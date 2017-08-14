Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page
Eye Level 3 Home Page

India’s first railways disaster management centre to come up near Bengaluru

Added by Indo American News on August 14, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A senior official of the railways ministry said ‘overaged rolling stock’ will be used to replicate train accidents so that real time rescue operations could be carried out to improve such efforts. File photo: PTI

A senior official of the railways ministry said ‘overaged rolling stock’ will be used to replicate train accidents so that real time rescue operations could be carried out to improve such efforts. File photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Trains falling into rivers and coaches catching fire will be common sights in the country’s first ‘railways disaster management village’ expected to come up on the outskirts of Bengaluru by December next year.

A senior official of the railways ministry said “overaged rolling stock” will be used to replicate train accidents so that real time rescue operations could be carried out to improve such efforts. “It will be just like the mock drills carried out by security personnel. It will be as real as it can get,” he said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *