India’s forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

The surge in India’s forex reserves was driven by rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs). Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves, or forex reserves, surged by $1.536 billion to touch a new record of $392.867 billion during the week to 28 July, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the previous week, forex reserves had increased by $2.27 billion to $391.33 billion.

Credit: livemint.com

