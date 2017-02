India’s only volcano active again

PANAJI: India’s only live volcano+ in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has started spewing smoke and lava again.

After lying dormant for 150 years, Barren Island volcano erupted in 1991 and has been showing sporadic activity since then, scientists of Goabased National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com