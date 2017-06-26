India’s population to surpass China’s around 2024, earlier than thought: UN

UNITED NATIONS: India’s population could surpass that of China’s around 2024, two years later than previously estimated, and is projected to touch 1.5 billion in 2030, according to a UN forecast. The World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said that currently China with 1.41 billion inhabitants and India with 1.34 billion remain the two most populous countries, comprising 19% and 18% of the total global population.

“In roughly seven years, or around 2024, the population of India is expected to surpass that of China,” the report said. The 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects is the 25th round of official UN population estimates and projections. In its 24th round of estimates released in 2015, it was projected that the population of India will surpass that of China’s by 2022. The new estimates released here on Wednesday said that in 2024, India and China are expected to have roughly a population of 1.44 billion each.

Credit: livemint.com