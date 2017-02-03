Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

India’s Republic Day Celebration at India House

Added by Indo American News on February 3, 2017.
Saved under Community, Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
India House, Houston Photos: Bijay Dixit

India House, Houston
Photos: Bijay Dixit

 

Col. Vipin Kumar and Dr. Virendra Mathur. Photo: Vanshika Vipin Varma

Col. Vipin Kumar and Dr. Virendra Mathur. Photo: Vanshika Vipin Varma

 

Congressman Al Green

Congressman Al Green

 

Hemant Bhavsar and Rucha Sheth

Hemant Bhavsar and Rucha Sheth

 

Kruthi Bhat and Keerthana Bhat sang the national anthems.

Kruthi Bhat and Keerthana Bhat sang the national anthems.

HOUSTON: Indian diaspora and friends of India gathered at India House on January 26. at 10:00 am to celebrate India’s 68th Republic day. Flags of United States, India, Texas and India House were hoisted in the premises of India House, O.P. Jindal Center. The United States flag was hoisted by Virendra Mathur, one of the Trustees of India House. The Indian, Texas and India House flags were hoisted by Board Members of India House, Kul Bhushan Uppal, Nagraj Eleswarapu and Devi Prasad Rungta respectively. People from different cultures and ethnicities had gathered on the occasion and together they embodied the patriotic spirit of independent India. The U.S National Anthem was sung by Kruthi Bhat and Keerthana Bhat sisters, and everyone present proudly joined them in singing the National Anthem of India. The attendees were then invited to the banquet hall for a brief formal ceremony. After Virendra Mathur read out President of India’s message, a couple of Indian patriotic songs were sung by Hemant Bhavsar and Rucha Sheth that led the attendees to a nostalgic trip down the memory lane, reminding everyone of the courageous spirit and sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters. The fellowship continued, as all present enjoyed light refreshment catered from Café India, Sugar Land.

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *