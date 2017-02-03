India’s Republic Day Celebration at India House

HOUSTON: Indian diaspora and friends of India gathered at India House on January 26. at 10:00 am to celebrate India’s 68th Republic day. Flags of United States, India, Texas and India House were hoisted in the premises of India House, O.P. Jindal Center. The United States flag was hoisted by Virendra Mathur, one of the Trustees of India House. The Indian, Texas and India House flags were hoisted by Board Members of India House, Kul Bhushan Uppal, Nagraj Eleswarapu and Devi Prasad Rungta respectively. People from different cultures and ethnicities had gathered on the occasion and together they embodied the patriotic spirit of independent India. The U.S National Anthem was sung by Kruthi Bhat and Keerthana Bhat sisters, and everyone present proudly joined them in singing the National Anthem of India. The attendees were then invited to the banquet hall for a brief formal ceremony. After Virendra Mathur read out President of India’s message, a couple of Indian patriotic songs were sung by Hemant Bhavsar and Rucha Sheth that led the attendees to a nostalgic trip down the memory lane, reminding everyone of the courageous spirit and sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters. The fellowship continued, as all present enjoyed light refreshment catered from Café India, Sugar Land.