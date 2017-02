India’s techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled visas

Mumbai: Indian student Sunny Nair has always dreamt of working for a technology giant in the United States but fears that President Donald Trump will crush his life ambition.

The 19-year-old worries that Trump’s crackdown on immigration will include restrictions on so-called H-1B visas, which India’s IT sector uses to send thousands of highly-skilled workers to America every year.

Credit: www.gdnonline.com