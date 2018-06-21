India’s Tourism Minister: Discover India through Multiple Experiences

By Pramod Kulkarni

Minister of State for Tourism K. J. Alphons (left) during a press conference in Houston at the Incredible India roadshow held in downtown Houston. Minister Alphons said the ministry is upgrading its “Incredible India” campaign website by additing videos of experiences in India such as yoga and adventure tourism.

HOUSTON: Last year, 1.2 million American tourists visited India. “In the near future, India would like to double the number of tourists from the United States,” said Tourism Minister K. J. Alphons during an “Incredible India” roadshow hosted by the ministry in downtown Houston on Tuesday, June 19.

The roadshow was held on June 18 in New York lis scheduled to continue its tour to several other major US cities, including Chicago until June 22.

The roadshow provided an opportunity for India’s private sector travel and tour agencies to hold B2B discussions with their counterparts in the US. At the Houston roadshow, several Indo-American travel agencies took advantage of the opportunity, including Travel Express and its CEO Deepi Mehta.

Minister Alphons delivered the keynote address and an “Incredible India” presentation was made by Suman Billa, joint secretary, Ministry of Tourism, with an aim to project India as a ‘must visit’ tourist destination.

In addition, the tourism minister will also be attending the Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas (FOMAA) Convention 2018 in Chicago on June 22.

Indian Consular staff, including CG Anupam Ray, were on hand to provide coordination and support and present a live cultural show for the benefit of mainstream guests.

A ministry spokesman said the US is among the top three source countries in the percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India. During April 2018, the US was the second highest source country with 11.21 per cent share of total FTAs. Luxury tourism was of keen interest to American visitors, the spokesman said.

Just prior to his US visit, Minister Alphons launched the new “Incredible India” website in New Delhi. The website showcases India as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences, such as, spirituality, heritage, adventure, culture, yoga, and wellness.

The new website provides deails of exotic destinations of the country. The ministry has partnered with Google Arts & Culture, in bringing online a series of compelling visuals to give the user an immersive experience of India’s festivals, heritage, festivity, spirituality, museums and adventure, on the new website.

The short videos feature international celebrities who have visited India and expresses their fascination with various aspects of India’s culture. The celebrities include Emma Puttick, a fashion designer, who visits India several times to gain inspiration for her clothing designs.

Also featured is professional golfer Carly Booth, who played golf at several courses in India, including Maharajah Gaikwad’s private course across his palace in Baroda, as well as galli cricket in Mumbai.

Minister Alphons was particularly enamored of a video clip called “Yogi of the Racetrack”, featuring an American motorcyclist, who learned Yoga while going on various adventure treks in India.