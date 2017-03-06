Houston Community College-Home Page
India’s unemployment rate drops 50% in 7 months on Modi govt’s rural push

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2017.
NEW DELHI: UP has logged the highest rate of decline in unemployment rate among major states in the period between August 2016 and February this year on the back of Centre’s focus on rural jobs scheme MGNREGA.

According to the latest report by SBI Research, a wing of the country’s largest bank, SBI, during this period India’s unemployment rate nearly halved to 4.8% in February from 9.5% in August 2016.

Credit: timesofindia.com

