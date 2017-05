India’s Vaishali wins gold in Asian Blitz Chess Championship

CHENNAI: India’s R Vaishali won the women’s title with eight points from nine rounds in the Asian Continental Blitz Chess Championship in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

She was at her best in the Blitz event and won seven games and posted two draws in the nine-round event.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com