Indic Forum Offers Unmesa: A Summer Program in India for Teenagers

SUGAR LAND: Indic Forum-Houston organized a presentation, “An Introduction to Unmesa”, on a summer program for kids at Auroville, Pondicherry, India on Tuesday evening, May 28 at the Shirdi Sai Jalaram Mandir in Sugar Land. The Indo American parents of teenage kids watched an interesting introductory presentation of Camp UnmeSa, about a unique immersive learning opportunity in Indic Knowledge Systems conducted by Agastya Gurukulam in India.

Pramod Kumar welcomed the audience and introduced the presenter, Sree Balaji, Chair, Board of Directors, Agastya Foundation. Sree is a successful technology entrepreneur, and a passionate student of Sanskrit, Tamil and History. Based in Seattle WA, Sree is the CEO of iLink Group and is an organization builder and an accomplished business and social leader. He has a bachelor’s degree from BITS Pilani, India and a master’s from Auburn University. Sree’s activities include teaching Sanskrit and Tamil and organic farming.

Sree explained that the 25-day workshop aims to provide the participants with a well-balanced integral learning experience. This summer program is designed for Indian-American kids, between the age of 13-18, who will spend three weeks at Auroville, Pondicherry, India, this summer between July 28 and Aug 22.

The program is designed in the Indic cultural framework. The curriculum includes Sanskrit language and literature, Indian mathematics and science, Indian history and architecture, fine arts of India; Field trips will include Cultural sites, artist studios, organic farms, wildlife preserves. Students will participate in yoga, meditation, classical music, dance and martial arts, traditional arts and crafts, audiovisual projects and many outdoor activities. Students will be able to build new pathways in their intellect through this alternate education system which can help them build a broader outlook overall.

The stellar line-up of teachers for this camp includes individuals like Dr. K Ramasubramanian, Professor at IIT Bombay; Dr. Sampadananda Mishra, Director of SAFIC and Visiting Faculty at IIT Chennai and Dr. Chitra Madhavan, India’s leading expert in Temple Architecture, among others.

Archana, daughter of Mahadevan and Archana, a prospective student who enrolled for the coming camp, in her short speech described her enthusiasm to join the camp, and how excited she is to see Pondicherry. Rajiv Verma, the organizer for Indic Forum highlighted the significance of this camp, “Kids of Indian origin are most definitely bond to gain a positive image about India and Indian culture which will aid in building their self-confidence.

Interested parents can email info@agastyagurukulam.org or call Sree Balaji at 206-992-9395.