IndiGo, Air India Express among Top 5 cheapest airlines in the world
Air India Express has an average cost of $0.08 per km and IndiGo $0.10 per km for international flights.
NEW DELHI: Low-cost carriers IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) and Air India Express have been ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international flights.
Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India has been ranked second and the budget carrier IndiGo placed at fifth position in a Global Flight Pricing Report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2Rio—a multi modal travel planning site.
