IndiGo’s grounded planes may be costing it thousands of dollars daily

India’s largest airline is scrambling to maintain operational normalcy, at a significant cost to investors and flyers.

On March 12, IndiGo had to ground eight of its Airbus A320neos—the firm has over 150 planes of various makes—following orders from the Indian aviation regulator, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA). Last month, the DGCA had grounded three of its aircraft. The 11 grounded planes, which could accommodate over 15,000 passengers daily, are costing the company heavily.

Click here to read more…

Credit: qz.com