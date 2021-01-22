Indo-American News Radio Celebrates 1st Anniversary

By Pramod Kulkarni

Sugar Land: Indo-American News is both 40 years old and 1-year old. How is that possible? “Our newspaper has been published continuously for the past 40 years,” explained Publisher Jawahar Malhotra. “And we are celebrating the first year completion of our news radio show.”

Founded by Dr. K.L. Sindwani and his wife Mohini, the newspaper is published weekly every Friday with Pramod Kulkarni as the Chief Editor.

The radio show was started last year on Masala Radio FM 98.7 every Saturday, 4 pm to 6 pm. “We thank Masala Radio President Sandhya Thakkar and Sunil Thakkar for their encouragement and support,” said host Sanchali Basu. “It has been a wonderful learning experience for all of us with the help of Masala staffers such as Sofia and Ali.”

Over the year, the radio show has evolved into a unique presentation of news, interviews and music.

After the intial banter, Pramod presents a three-minute roundup of news from Houston, United States, India and the world.

Jawahar runs the radio mixer board and handles the logistics of inviting interview guests. In the first year itself, there have been more than a hundred guests of all backgrounds, including political leaders and candidates, actors and actresses, comedians, and even chefs. Regular correspondents include Avinash Gavai, who reports from Mumbai, and Serial Producer Syed Osama, who covers developments in Pakistan. Jawahar also enjoys presenting unique songs and instrumentals. Sanchali is our expert on health issues and leads our segment on movie reviews,

You can catch the show on FM 98.7 or download the Masala Radio app on IOS or Android phones.