Indrajith movie review: This Gautham Karthik film doesn’t even try to keep the viewer engaged

The only consolation I could derive from watching Indrajith is about a romance angle that wasn’t fleshed out. Indrajith (Gautham Karthik) spies on the girl-next-door when she is about to change. A full-fledged sequence plays out on how she takes revenge and leaves him in his boxers. When the duo meet again, we learn the girl is a doctor and by Tamil film conventions we know there is an injection involved that can’t be administered in the hand. I was sitting in the theater, dreading whether this ‘cute’ exchange would lead to a love story. Thankfully, it doesn’t. Worser things happen.

