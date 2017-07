Indu Sarkar Movie Review

INDU SARKAR STORY: Indu’s husband, a government employee, believes in using the state of Emergency to advance his career, but a moral and ideological discrepancy sets her on a own path.

INDU SARKAR REVIEW: Madhur Bhandarkar seems to be taking calculated baby steps back to the time when he insisted on telling real stories as opposed to making superficial subjects seem real.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com