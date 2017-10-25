Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Infosys cuts revenue forecast for 2017-18

Added by Indo American News on October 25, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A weak growth outlook amid uncertainty over when Infosys expects to appoint a full-time CEO probably suggests that the worst is not over for Infosys and Nandan Nilekani has a challenging task on hand. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

A weak growth outlook amid uncertainty over when Infosys expects to appoint a full-time CEO probably suggests that the worst is not over for Infosys and Nandan Nilekani has a challenging task on hand. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Infosys Ltd cut its full-year revenue guidance on Tuesday, blaming poor spending by its largest customers, as India’s second largest outsourcing firm struggles to regain the growth momentum that once made it India’s information technology bellwether.

The Bengaluru-based company now expects revenue to grow at-best 6.5% in constant currency terms in the year to next March. In July, Infosys had forecast constant-currency growth of 6.5-8.5%. On Tuesday, Infosys forecast actual dollar revenue growth of 6.5-7.5%, down from July’s projection of 7.1-9.1%.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *