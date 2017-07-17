Eye Level- Home Page
Infosys reports net profit of Rs 3483 crore in Q1, revenue from operations rises 1.8 per cent

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under Business
infosys1

India’s second-biggest software services exporter Infosys Ltd reported a 1.4 per cent increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, reported Reuters. Assisted by key client wins, it also managed to slightly beat street estimates. The company also said it added eight clients in its $100 million category.

On Friday morning, Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3483 crore for the three months ending June 30, compared to Rs 3436 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8 per cent to Rs 17,078 crore. Infosys maintains 2017-18 revenue growth guidance at 6.5 to 8.5 per cent in constant currency, 7.1 to 9.1 per cent in dollar terms.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

