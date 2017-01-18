Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Infosys results provide little reason for cheer

Added by Indo American News on January 18, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD Infosys. Photo: Mint Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD Infosys. Photo: Mint

Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD Infosys. Photo: Mint

Infosys Ltd’s December quarter results were in line with Street expectations, which isn’t great news because expectations had been running low. Revenues fell 1.4% sequentially to $2.551 billion, largely due to the ramp-down of a large project with Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. (RBS) subsidiary Williams and Glyn.

While the trouble with the RBS project was already known, it turns out that revenues from some other large clients also fell meaningfully last quarter. Revenue from the top 10 clients fell as much as 9.1% sequentially. The RBS project is estimated to have accounted for about half of that decline, which means revenue from other large customers fell 4.5% sequentially.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *