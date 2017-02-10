HCC- Home Page
Infosys row seen as a Narayana Murthy vs Vishal Sikka personality clash

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. Photo: Mint

The trouble at Infosys Ltd is the result of a personality clash between founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and chief executive officer Vishal Sikka that is damaging to both its shareholders and employees.

Investors may believe Murthy’s tirade against alleged corporate governance issues at the company is directed against the board; some have described the trouble as reflective of challenges faced by a company shifting from a founder-run firm to one managed by professional managers; a few have dubbed it a cultural clash between the old and new.

