Infosys says increased visa application rejections could result in delays, higher project costs

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
Business
Infosys has announced that it is setting up four technology and innovation hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US over a two-year period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: IT major Infosys has flagged off concerns around increased rejection of work visa applications, and said this could result in delays and increase in project costs for its clients.

The Bengaluru-based company has already been ramping local hiring in key markets like the US to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments.

 

Credit: livemint.com

