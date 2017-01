Infosys, TCS, Wipro stocks in focus as US plans tougher H1-B visa norms

Stocks of information technology (IT) companies such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro continue to remain in focus over rising concerns of a clampdown by the US Congress over H1-B visas.

Infosys’ stock prices were marginally down by less than a percent on Monday morning and TCS’ stock prices were stable.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com