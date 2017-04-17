Eye Level- Home Page
Infosys to ramp up local hiring in US amid H-1B visa concerns

The North American market accounted for over 60% of Infosys’ $10.2 billion revenue in the 2016-17 fiscal. Photo: Mint

Information Technology major Infosys plans to focus more on local hiring in the US and is also looking at setting up development and training centres in the country as part of its efforts to tide over visa-related issues.

Infosys has been in favour of a healthy mix of local and global personnel even though hiring locals in overseas markets often pushes up operational costs for IT outsourcing companies. With the US mulling over various measures to make visa norms stricter under the Donald Trump administration, Indian IT firms have been contemplating tweaking their business models and accommodating more locals.

