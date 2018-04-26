Infused Performing Arts 6th Halftime Performance, Showcases Best of Bollywood

By Akhila Kumar

HOUSTON: As thousands of viewers filed into the Toyota Center on Saturday, April, 7, they had no idea they were in for more than just a show down between James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Houston’s premier Bollywood dance company, Infused Performing Arts, took to the courts for their sixth halftime performance. The dynamic husband-wife duo, Tina Bose-Kumar and Kiron Kumar overlooked both the choreography and direction. There were 51 performers ranging from all ages and starting at the mere age of five, with all kinds of diverse cultural backgrounds of Indians and non-Indians alike. The illuminating production represented the best of Bollywood bringing together a colorful and ornate performance showcasing the traditional side with a western flair. The most memorable moments of the dance were the incredulous stunts and synchronized turns and jumps during the Ghoomar segment. All the while the boys performed Khalbali as strong and vigorous as Ranveer Singh himself.

Infused displayed a variety of styles such as hip-hop, classical, folk, and bhangra all in the span of just four minutes. The high-energy performances sprinkled with numerous acrobatic stunts were completed with the support of the boys. Infused Performing Arts is the largest male team of Bollywood dancers. Infused is known to be one of the first groups to perform all the latest and up and coming hits. This year they featured numerous chart toppers like Swag Se Swagat, Khalbali, Ghoomar, Sodakku, and Gal Ban Gayi.

Every year the Houston Rockets half time performance is a show all dance company members look forward to. Who wouldn’t want the prestigious opportunity to perform on the same stage that James Harden and Chris Paul took moments before! Eight-year-old performer Sofi Patel said, “We worked hard to accomplish our routine in a short period of time. We learned lots of new dance moves and had lots of fun. It was a great experience and I can’t wait to do it again.” The dancers were not the only ones who had an enjoyable time. Performer Mahadev’s mom, Vinitha Manoj, said, “Our son, Mahadev, has enjoyed every minute of being in the team and loved performing at such a huge event. It was an immense confidence booster and he looks forward to all future Infused events. As a family we have great pleasure in being part of such a close-knit group and thank them for all their help and opportunities that they send our way.”

Infused Performing Arts Bollywood Dance Co. is now holding open auditions for professionals interested in paid shows, weddings, concerts, and productions. The dance company’s 8th annual recital “INFUSION 2018-A Bollywood spectacular” will take place on December 8, 2018.

Infused teaches all styles of dances for all ages. Classes for boys and girls begin at the age of three. For adults wanting a new and energetic fitness class, BollyX workout classes are currently being taught as well. Not only do they perform but also specialize in custom choreography with private classes and also teaching first dances for brides and grooms. The studio is located on 12220 Murphy Rd, Suite K, Stafford, TX 77477.

For all the latest information on Infused follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For questions and inquiries call the studio at 724-638- 7338 or visit www.infusedperformingarts.com