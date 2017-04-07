Infused Performs at the Rockets Half Time Show: Fifth Year in a Row

Click here for Photo Collage

HOUSTON: With the Houston Rockets team leading in their game against Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) on March 26, at the Toyota Centre, the crowd was all the more excited and ecstatic for what was in store for them- a Bollywood spectacular. Infused Performing Arts Bollywood Dance Co. & Dance School presented their 5th halftime performance, with styles ranging from classical, folk, bollywood, hip hop, and bhangra styles of dance featured all in 5 minutes.

Forty dancers of all ages and backgrounds gathered to represent the best of Bollywood in ornate and colorful costumes. With vibrant, multi colored Spanish style skirts for the ladies and Indian-American fusion costumes for the men; Infused was able to showcase extravagant lifts and stunts with the largest group of male dancers in Houston.

As for the music, the company was able to bring together all of the latest hits and remixes from Bollywood and perform to a diverse medley featuring songs like Laila mein Laila, Humma Humma, Dhakkad, Haseeno Ka Deewana, Let’s Nacho Remix, Bhagda Pa, and Dhingana. With the new twists on common classics, Infused was able to appeal to all audiences of all generations, making the performance all the more enjoyable.

Additionally, Rockets beat OKC with a groundbreaking score of 137 to 125, making it so that the home team has won every single time Infused has performed (this is their 5th year in a row). Coincidence or pure stroke of luck? We’ll leave that up to you to decide, but the facts speak for themselves!

Audience member Aeliya Arif stated, “What truly amazed me was how in sync the entire group was as a whole. Such a massive group of dancers must have been very hard to control!” Nevertheless, the company’s directors and choreographers, Tina Bose-Kumar and Kiron Kumar, were able to pull it off just perfectly. Almost immediately after getting off stage, company dancer, Haya Panjwani said: “This has been such an amazing experience! The energy from the audience and the vibe that I was getting from the people around made the performance all the more fun! I can’t wait for next year!”

The husband-wife duo have been leading Infused for nearly 7 years, and are doing a fantastic job of bringing together different cultures, styles and creativity to their company. In fact, with Infused stationed at its new location, you can now learn all styles of dance and participate in fitness classes at 12220 Murphy Rd, Suite K, Stafford, TX 77477. Dance classes and fitness classes for girls and boys start as young as age 3 to adults. Call- 724-638-7338 for more details or visit their website www.infusedperformingarts.com.

Infused is now holding auditions for professional dancers to join their company. Company dancers should be interested in paid shows, concerts, cruises, and productions throughout the year. You can also catch them at their 7th Annual Bollywood Production “INFUSION 2017- A Bollywood Fairytale Spectacular” on Dec 2, 2017.

Lastly, Tina and Kiron would like to thank the photographer of the halftime show, Murali Santhana who has been doing a phenomenal job of capturing moments in action that truly reflect the beauty of the performance.