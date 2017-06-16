International Day of Yoga to be Celebrated in The Woodlands, June 24, 2017

By Beth Kulkarni & Neeta Shukla

THE WOODLANDS : The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands “Education Youth and Service” (EYS) yoga group is sponsoring the International Day of Yoga (IDY) in the very beautiful Town Green Park (2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77780. The event will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Government of India is encouraging these IDY events throughout the world.



Due to the hot weather in Texas in July, the IDY event will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will begin with live music and chanting by the Art of Living group, followed by Raja Yoga Meditation by Mark Ram. Besides group participation in yoga, including Surya Namaskar, there will be booths with information about yoga in The Woodlands and Greater Houston area, yoga books for sale, and a free Indian-style breakfast. Many volunteers will be available to assist those attending the IDY, ranging from enthusiastic youngsters (with their parents) to committed older adults. The idea for sponsoring the International Day of Yoga in The Woodlands came last July when many members of the EYS Yoga Group attended the IDY event in Discovery Park in downtown Houston. They, including overall coordinator Dr. Neeta Shukla, knew that The Woodlands is a community that supports events promoting heath and that the EYS group of the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands had the talent and organizational skills needed for such an event. So, the first community event away from the premises of the temple will be held June 24, 2017, benefitting more than 1,000 expected attendees. The EYS Yoga Group’s mission is to promote a healthy way of life within the community, aiming for a life which is free of illness and suffering, either physical and mental. In addition to this event, the group sponsors free yoga classes with five classes a week and nearly 250 classes a year.

For more information, contact yogahtw@gmail.com. To register, visit https://idy2017houston.eventbrite.com.