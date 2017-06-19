Eye Level- Home Page
International Yoga Day celebrations kickstart in parts of the world

Added by Indo American News on June 19, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
International Yoga Day celebrations in Bhutan. (Source: Twitter)

With the third United Nations International Day of Yoga just around the corner, yoga enthusiasts from several countries have already began participating in events to mark the occasion, a full  three days ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared photographs of the Yoga Day celebrations in several countries through his Twitter handle. Pictures from places like Bhutan, China, Japan, Afghanistan and New Zealand have begun flooding social media.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

