IPL 2017: SRH seek to put campaign back on track against KXIP

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
Saved under Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner will be expected to do well against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match.(AFP)

With back-to-back losses denting their confidence, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to put their campaign back on track when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Sunrisers had a perfect start this season by winning their first two games — against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions — at home. However, they lost their next two matches away from home — against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

