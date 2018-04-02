MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

IPL 2018: Bowling the concern as revamped Kings XI Punjab chase elusive title

Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

IPL

NEW DELHI: With a few exceptions, the current Kings XI Punjab squad for the 11th season of the IPL bears little resemblance to any past squad in any season – and herein lies the riddle. Will wholesale changes during January’s player auction bring the desired results?

Just to remind you: KXIP have only made the IPL play-offs in two of ten seasons. Now, with a revamped roster headlined by the new skipper R Ashwin, the Mohali-based franchise – which calls Indore its home away from home – will hope to correct that sorry statistic.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *