IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana steals the show at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens; watch video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) received a huge boost to their morale as owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan cheered for his side from the stands in Eden Gardens on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana, was present at the Club House in Edens ahead of KKR’s first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB). Over the years, King Khan has been a constant source of support for his side visiting stadiums across the country to cheer for the Knights. However, this year it seems unlikely that he will be present with the squad for all the matches after reports in the media suggested that The King of Romance would only be attending KKR’s first match after which he will be busy with his upcoming film, Zero. KKR will be led by Dinesh Karthik for the first time when they face the Bangalore franchise.

Credit: indianexpress.com