Iqbal & Additi to play siblings in their next

Iqbal

Rakshabandhan is around the corner and it seems the Rakhi fever is also gripping the telly town.

Iqbal Khan, who was last seen in the intense romantic drama  Ek tha Raja ek thi Rani,  would soon be playing an elder brother on screen. For the role of his younger sister, Iqbal’s co-actor from his past show SanginiAdditi Gupta, has been roped in. The duo had a crackling chemistry as a romantic couple in the show, however now they would be seen playing siblings.

