Iran’s Chabahar port opens, allows India to bypass Pakistan on trade route to Afghanistan

In a major step forward, the first phase of Iran’s Chabahar port, which holds significant strategic and economic importance for India, was launched on Sunday. The port allows India to bypass Pakistan and reach land-locked Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. New Delhi views the Chabahar port project as a strategic response to China’s development of the Gwadar port in Pakistan, and its aggressive pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative. It is also key to accessing the Central Asian markets for Indian goods.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Shahid Beheshti Port’s first phase in a ceremony that was attended by ministers, envoys and officials from 17 countries, including Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan. President Rouhani said during the ceremony that the inauguration marked a “historic” day for Iran, particularly for the people of Chabahar.

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com