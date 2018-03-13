IRCTC puts stop on online booking of i-tickets March 1 onwards

The railways in India are taking firm steps towards being eco-friendly, and the recent move taken by the IRCTC proves that the Indian Railways is taking the green initiative seriously.

Beginning March 1, the IRCTC has stopped selling i-Tickets via its website. In 2002, the IRCTC initiated a new facility which allowed travellers to book paper tickets online. These tickets were like the paper tickets sold at the booking counters.

Credit: happytrips.com