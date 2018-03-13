SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

IRCTC puts stop on online booking of i-tickets March 1 onwards

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under Travel
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Train

The railways in India are taking firm steps towards being eco-friendly, and the recent move taken by the IRCTC proves that the Indian Railways is taking the green initiative seriously.

Beginning March 1, the IRCTC has stopped selling i-Tickets via its website. In 2002, the IRCTC initiated a new facility which allowed travellers to book paper tickets online. These tickets were like the paper tickets sold at the booking counters.

Click here to read more…

Credit: happytrips.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *