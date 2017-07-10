Eye Level- Home Page
Is Aamir Bollywood’s new King of the Khans?

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
With Salman suffering a rare flop and SRK without a major hit in 4 years, the crown is firmly placed on Aamir's head

Known as the ‘Khans of Bollywood’, the three have been the undoubted superstars of the Hindi film industry since the mid-1990s, taking it in turns to reign supreme. But with Dangal smashing records, Salman suffering a rare flop and Shah Rukh without a major hit in four years, the crown for now is firmly placed on Aamir’s head.

“The Khans used to be on a par but Aamir has moved ahead and SRK is kind of lagging behind recently,” film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said of the trio who all turn 52 this year and who are not related.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com

