Is Ashwatthama still alive? These facts will make you think he probably is

The mystery

We all have grown up listening the stories about the warrior Ashwatthama still being alive, though, not as a result of being immortal but rather as curse given to him by Krishna. Here is more on him

Who is Ashwatthama?

Ashwatthama or Drauni was the son of guru Drona and he is the grandson of the Brahmin sage Bharadwaja. Ashwatthama is the avatar of one of the eleven Rudras and he is one of the seven Chiranjivi.After Arjuna and Karna, Ashwatthama killed most number of warriors in the Kurukshetra war on behalf of the Kauravas.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in