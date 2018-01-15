Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

Is the sari going out of fashion?

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Saved under Fashion, US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5a5ae01a1d3d8

It is just a long piece of material, of around eight metres in length and 1.2 metres in breadth. But when worn around oneself, it will even turn any woman into a lady, the epitome of grace.

Yes, the sari is indeed a graceful dress. It has many advantages such as suiting and fitting all figures. Short women can hide their high heals behind the fall of their sari. The blouse can be long-sleeved, half-sleeved or sleeveless. The pallu may also be pulled around the shoulders and used to cover the head.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *