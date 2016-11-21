Ishqbaaz: Shivaay-Anika accidental marriage get Tia-Daksh shocked

In the upcoming episode there will be lots of high voltage dramatic situations seen amid Shivaay and Tia in the daily soap.

It so happens that Tia and Daksh plan something really ugly for Anika, but there comes a certain error in the planning and this makes Anika marry off Shivaay.

Anika has although got to know that Daksh and Tia are married, but does not have any proof as to state the same amid Shivaay.

The next question is as to what would be Tia and Daksh’s state when they will get to know that Shivaay has married Anika instead of Tia.

In the upcoming episode there will be lots of tragic situations seen created amid Shivaay and Anika in the ongoing serial.

Anika and Shivaay’s accidental marriage news create havoc amid Shivaay and Tia’s life along with the entire Oberoi family.

