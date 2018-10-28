TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Istanbul to unveil new airport, seeks to be world’s biggest

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A security guard stands inside a terminal at Istanbul’s new airport, ahead of its opening. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

A security guard stands inside a terminal at Istanbul’s new airport, ahead of its opening. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held plenty of grand opening ceremonies in his 15 years at Turkey’s helm. On Monday he will unveil one of his prized jewels — Istanbul New Airport — a mega project that has been dogged by concerns about labour rights, environmental issues and Turkey’s weakening economy.

Erdogan is opening what he claims will eventually become the world’s largest air transport hub on the 95th anniversary of Turkey’s establishment as a republic. It’s a symbolic launch, as only limited flights will begin days later and a full move won’t take place until the end of the year.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *