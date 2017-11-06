Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Ittefaq movie review: The Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is a smart, gripping whodunit

Ittefaq movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha film is that rare Bollywood creature: a smart, gripping whodunit which keeps us guessing.

A good murder mystery leads you by the hand but doesn’t advertise its wares, takes care to keep it taut, and delivers a satisfactory payoff. Despite a few niggles, this brand new Ittefaq, which takes broad pointers from the 1969 original of the same name, manages to pull it off.

On a rainy Mumbai night, a wounded man is on the run, cops hot on his heels. Or should I say, his fancy wheels: he’s driving a Merc, with stylish threads to the match the car, and he is in a tearing hurry to get away.

