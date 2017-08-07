‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ box-office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer inches closer to 50-crore mark

Although there was a mixed bunch of reviews post the release of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, the audience still stands king when it comes to ascertaining box-office figures.

According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharmastarrer raked in an estimated total of Rs 44 crore in the first three days of its release. With an opening day collection of an estimated Rs 15 crore, the film went on to maintain a steady graph at the box office with collections of Rs 14.25 crore and Rs 14.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com