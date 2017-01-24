Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Jackie Chan floors Kapil Sharma: Did you ever think I would come to your show

January 24, 2017
In a short promo released by Sony TV, Jackie Chan turns the table on the host and asks him a question that even Kapil would not have expected.(Colors)

Kapil Sharma pulled a massive coup when he got Jackie Chan to promote his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show. But even he would not have thought how completely Jackie would own the episode.

In a short promo released by Sony TV, Jackie turns the tables on the host and asks him a question that even Kapil would not have expected. “I want to ask you some questions,” he said. “I know you have produced a movie, you have so many shows. Did you ever think, dream about it that I would one day come to your show,” he asked as the audience roared in laughter.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

