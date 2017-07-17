Jagga Jasoos Movie Review

JAGGA JASOOS STORY: A spy-adventure from a comic book, where the main character is looking for his lost father and inadvertently stumbles upon an illegal arms trade.

JAGGA JASOOS REVIEW: I spy with my little eye an experiment that works for the most part. For a film industry that adheres to certain rules of using music, Jagga Jasoos is an undeniable experiment. The screenplay is structured as chapters from a comic book; the movie uses a classroom full of kids and their teacher, Shruti (Katrina) as its main storytelling device. The films unfolds as she narrates stories from the book, and we’re pulled into Jagga’s (Ranbir) world of makeshift houses, merry characters and rhyming dialogue.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com