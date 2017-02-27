Jaishankar to visit US this week, discuss concerns over H-1B visas, safety of Indians

Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar will leave for the US on a four-day visit this week, aimed at sensitising the Trump administration over India’s concerns over a possible cut in H1B and L1 visas used extensively by Indian IT professionals.

A person familiar with the developments said Jaishankar would also be discussing the possibility of cuts in the number of “green cards” issued to foreign nationals—a significant number of which are cornered by Indian nationals.

Credit: livemint.com