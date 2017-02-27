HCC- Home Page
Jaishankar to visit US this week, discuss concerns over H-1B visas, safety of Indians

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar will also be holding talks on regional and international issues of mutual interest with senior members of the Trump administration. Photo: AP

Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar will leave for the US on a four-day visit this week, aimed at sensitising the Trump administration over India’s concerns over a possible cut in H1B and L1 visas used extensively by Indian IT professionals.

A person familiar with the developments said Jaishankar would also be discussing the possibility of cuts in the number of “green cards” issued to foreign nationals—a significant number of which are cornered by Indian nationals.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

