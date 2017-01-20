Jallikattu protests continue to rock TN; AR Rahman, Rajinikanth show support

Top Tamil Nadu celebrities Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and Viswanathan Anand came out in support of Jallikattu on Thursday, as protests against a court ban on the traditional and popular bull-taming sport continued to rock the southern state.

Oscar-winning music composer Rahman tweeted he would fast on Friday to “support the spirit” of Tamil Nadu.

Credit: hindustantimes.com