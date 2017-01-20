Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Jallikattu protests continue to rock TN; AR Rahman, Rajinikanth show support

Added by Indo American News on January 20, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

 

india-animal-bullfighting_4c33cbf4-de71-11e6-a538-54bd197a5a1b

Students shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration against the ban on the Jallikattu, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday.(AFP)

Top Tamil Nadu celebrities Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and Viswanathan Anand came out in support of Jallikattu on Thursday, as protests against a court ban on the traditional and popular bull-taming sport continued to rock the southern state.

Oscar-winning music composer Rahman tweeted he would fast on Friday to “support the spirit” of Tamil Nadu.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *