Jallikattu protests continue to rock TN; AR Rahman, Rajinikanth show support
Students shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration against the ban on the Jallikattu, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday.(AFP)
Top Tamil Nadu celebrities Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and Viswanathan Anand came out in support of Jallikattu on Thursday, as protests against a court ban on the traditional and popular bull-taming sport continued to rock the southern state.
Oscar-winning music composer Rahman tweeted he would fast on Friday to “support the spirit” of Tamil Nadu.
Credit: hindustantimes.com